Betty Carolyn Jackson, 80, of Paris, Texas, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.

Betty was born July 31, 1942, in Paris, Texas, to J.B. “Jinx” Bennett and Carrie Grinstead Bennett. She graduated from Deport High School and attended Paris Junior College where she received her LVN license. Betty worked at Paris Nursing Home from where she retired. She also worked as an Auxiliary Volunteer at PRMC. Betty taught nurse’s aide at Paris Junior College as well. Betty was a member of New Life Church of the Nazarene in Blossom. Betty was a cat mom, loved word puzzles and she loved her grandchildren.

