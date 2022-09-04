Betty Carolyn Jackson, 80, of Paris, Texas, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Betty was born July 31, 1942, in Paris, Texas, to J.B. “Jinx” Bennett and Carrie Grinstead Bennett. She graduated from Deport High School and attended Paris Junior College where she received her LVN license. Betty worked at Paris Nursing Home from where she retired. She also worked as an Auxiliary Volunteer at PRMC. Betty taught nurse’s aide at Paris Junior College as well. Betty was a member of New Life Church of the Nazarene in Blossom. Betty was a cat mom, loved word puzzles and she loved her grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by both her parents, Jinx and Carrie Bennett; and her husband, Frank Jackson.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Scott Clifton; and her three daughters, Sally Jackson, Julie Stansbur, and Susan Graham. Also, grandchildren, Nicole Bolton, Meagan Massey, Zak Jackson, Keegan Jackson, Mallory Musabika, Courtney Ketron, Tyler Raney, Hunter Raney, Erin Brewer, Amy Jacobsen, Drew Graham, Jenifer McGee and Brian Atnip. She also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at New Life Nazarene Church in Blossom, Texas, with Mike Gentry officiating.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Paris, Texas.
Pallbearers named are Justin McGee, Tony Massey, Jason Bolton, Zak Jackson, Keegan Jackson and Brian Atnip.
Services are under the care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
