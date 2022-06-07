Don Wesley Little joined his wife, Tresa, in Heaven on Monday morning, May 30, 2022.
Don was born in Century, Hunt County, Texas on May 29, 1934, to Charlie Arvil and Ima Poteet Little.
Don was the second of seven children. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1950 and attended East Texas Teacher’s College.
He married Tresa Mignonne Robertson on July 4, 1954, at the age of 20. They were married 67 years and had four children. Don survived Tresa by 11 days.
All of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive him, Lari Little Florus, Wesley Scott Little, Robin Little Kennedy (Scott) and Edward Flint Little (Melissa); grandchildren, Michael Hager (Cheryl), Matthew Kennedy (Amanda), Caleb Little (Mirela), Rebekah Little, Rachel Fountain (Logan), Kaitlyn Little and Carson Little; great-grandchildren, Madison Hager, Morgan Hager, Aubrey Kennedy and William Fountain. Also surviving him are his sisters, Joy Davis and Linda Devers; and his brother, Larry Little; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Florus; brothers, Gerald Wayne Little and Charles Mark Little; and sister, Vicki Diane Katchinska.
Don was a salesman by trade, owning Don Little Auto Sales and partner in Durham-Little Auto Sales in Mexia. He was the leading Toyota Salesman in the City of Houston in the mid to late 70’s and worked at several dealerships over the years. Don also sold commercial real estate during his career.
Don was a strong Christian man, extremely generous and taught his children to love and serve the Lord. He served in the church as a bus captain, Sunday School teacher, Board member and served in any capacity that was needed. Don was also a member of the Gideon organization distributing Bibles to hospitals, hotels, schools and to individuals that he met.
Special thanks to the staff at Legend Healthcare for being not only his caretakers but also his friends, and to Waterford Hospice.
A memorial gathering will be planned for both Don and Tresa jointly in the weeks to come. You can honor his life by showing kindness to the weak and sharing the love of Christ with others.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
