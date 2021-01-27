Home school students, brothers Andrew and Asher Thomas, recently auditioned for the TMEA All-Region Band.
Asher, a freshman, earned 2nd chair placement in the ninth grade Symphonic All-Region Band. Andrew, a junior, earned 1st chair placement in the High School All-Region Band. His 1st chair selection also gave him the opportunity to compete at the Area level for the possibility for placement in the TMEA 5A All-State Band. He placed 7th in Area, which was a good accomplishment. However, only the top three at Area advance to State.
Andrew and Asher thank North Lamar ISD band directors for their help in making their audition possible and for allowing Andrew to practice on the school's timpani. They also thank their uncle, Harley Thomas Jr., director of Broken Bow Bands, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Mr. Thomas provided recording equipment and assisted both boys in the recording of their auditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.