James Edwin Reel, 62, of Ladonia, Texas passed away on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Pecan Gap Baptist Church, with the Rev. Reuben Trussell officiating. Interment followed in Pecan Gap Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Delta Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Jody Beeler, Ricky Beeler, John Jones, Lawrence Goode, Curtis Miller, Louie Williams, Ed Pickard and Randy Conley.
James was born in Ladonia, Texas on Sept. 6, 1957, to Thomas and Judy “James” Reel. They preceded him in death as well as a niece, Jamie Reel.
He married Sue Wever on Oct. 7, 1994 in Ladonia, Texas. He was a farmer and rancher in the community and a member of the Texas Cattleman’s Association.
James was known for being perpetually happy. He had a laugh that was completely infectious to all who surrounded him. He was a living example of grace, sacrifice and courage. He loved his work and his cowboy companions. “He loved the wide-open spaces the best. He looked east every morning, every evening he looked west. He loved his cowboy in' ways more than anyone knew. Cowboy from Catarina, it's open spaces for you.” The void he leaves is vast, but the love he left behind is infinite.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Reel; daughter, Analisa Blaine and husband, John, of Ladonia, Texas; daughter, Suzanne George, of Greenville, Texas; son, L. T. Worley, of Ravenna, Texas; nine grandchildren, Mandi Watkins, Blayze Mabry, Alex Cruz, Lacey Worley, Skyler Worley, Cheyanne Worley, Laramie Worley, James Luke Blaine and Emily Sue Blaine; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charlie Reel and wife, Janna, of Paris, Texas and Carl Reel and wife, Lisa, of Cooper, Texas; four nieces; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
