The City of Reno is inviting children to dress as fairies or other magical creatures for a magically fun time at Reno Kiwanis Park on Saturday.
Fairies and gnomes, mermaids and unicorns, elves, knights and dragons, all are invited to enjoy a magic show and balloon animals by Gregg Ka-Zam and fairy tale readings by the Fairy Godmother herself, organizers said. Kona Ice will be on hand to offer snowcones.
The Magical Forest is open 10 a.m. to noon, and it is free to attend.
For information, call 903-785-6581.
