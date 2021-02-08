Cordelia Elizabeth Duke McGrew was born in Roxton, Texas on Sept. 26, 1920 and died on Feb. 6, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, Texas on Feb. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Cordelia (Coye), was the daughter of Rufus Harvey and Daisy Fletcher Duke, of Roxton, Texas, in a family of five brothers and two sisters, Cecil Duke, Kewen Duke, Prud Duke, Fred Duke, Morris (Bud) Duke, Marie Noland and Louise Cameron.
Coye is best known for her love of the Duke family and the Fletcher family. She should have written a book since there were numerous, interesting aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins. She enjoyed talking about growing up in Roxton and on the family farm. Coye had the ability to play piano and guitar by ear. One of her favorite stories was about her family playing music on the front porch at the farmhouse.
Coye was a longtime resident of Richardson Texas. She loved her house and her kind, thoughtful neighbors. She greatly enjoyed being visited by her nieces, nephews, cousins and their children. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends!
Coye is survived by her son, Barry Woodard and his wife, Jo Ann; grandson, David P. Woodard; granddaughter, Sarah A. Thompson and her husband, Seth A Thompson; and great-grandson, Jake A. Thompson.
