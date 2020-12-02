Paris police stopped a vehicle at 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W. Center Street for displaying the wrong license plate. The back passenger, 34-year-old Edward Lee Gaffney, Jr., of Paris, was found to have several outstanding Municipal Court warrants.
As Gaffney was being arrested, he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said. The officer searched the vehicle and located more suspected methamphetamine.
Gaffney was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was booked into the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County jail.
Plano resident reports Paris fraud
Paris police spoke with a complainant from Plano about a reported fraud where someone had used their debit and credit cards to make transactions at a local business. The total of the transactions was over $1,400.
The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 61 calls for service and arrested 3 people Tuesday.
