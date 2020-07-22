Donna Skaggs Townes, of Blossom, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with stage 4 cancer.
She was born Donna Kay Skaggs on Dec. 31, 1942, daughter of A.G. and Frances Lee Skaggs in Clarksville, Texas, where she spent most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Gene Paul Skaggs.
Those left to cherish her memory are her elder brother, Reagan Lee Skaggs Sr. and wife, Regine; Gene Paul’s widow, Barbara Skaggs, who will miss their daily conversations.
Forever mourning her loss are her daughters, Leigh Annis Townes Kennedy and husband, Randy Glenn, Tracy Lynn Townes and former husband, Cliff MacKenzie.
The delights of her life were her grandchildren, Bridget Hayes, Lauren Stogsdill and husband, Chase, Dalton MacKenzie, Ryan Glenn Kennedy and wife, Mallorie, Chris Kennedy and wife, Shelby.
The bonus precious joys in her life were her great-grandchildren. Her first great-grandchild, Kacen Coyle Hayes, holds the title of “the one who made her great.” Next, came Kingston Frazier, Ian Stogsdill, Adalynn Leigh Blackwell, Elliot Stogsdill and Ryder Glenn Kennedy.
Donna is also survived by her precious nephew, Reagan Lee Skaggs Jr., whom she loved like the son she never had. Reagan Jr. brought more joy into her life when he married beautiful Irma in 2008, also adding her two precious little girls, Emma and Nina to the family.
A graveside service has been set for Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Deport, with the Rev. Chase Stogsdill officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Townes family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
