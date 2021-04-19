Elbridge Weldon “Sonny” Duncan passed away on April 18, 2021, in Tyler, Texas.
Sonny was born on Nov. 6, 1921, in Cass County, Texas, to Elbridge Winright and Nile Elizabeth Ball Duncan. He graduated from Linden High School and received an Associates degree from LeTourneau Technical College.
Sonny Served in the United States Navy during World War II as an Aviation Machinist Gunner Mate, flying missions over the English Channel searching for Germany submarines as a nose gunner in a B24. While on a night mission he witnessed the bombing of D-Day.
Sonny and Verda Laver Wade were married on May 26, 1945, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She preceded him in death in 2006. His youngest son, Gary Chester, also preceded him in death in 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Ronny and Carol Duncan, of Troup; Clifton and Glenna Duncan, of McKinney; one daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Duncan, of Krum; eight grandchildren, Greg and Valerie Duncan, Amy and Jason Fennell, Alan Duncan, Sarah and Kevin Parker, Brad and Amy Duncan, Scott and Hannah Duncan, Kevin and Krystal Duncan and Jason Shaddox; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Sonny was also preceded in death by his parents, Elbridge Winright and Nile Elizabeth Duncan; two sisters, Trixie Dickson Smith and Evelyn Taylor; five sisters-in-law, Wilma Wade, Essie Earnshaw, Dene Davis, Nova Wade and Chessa Dixon; seven brothers-in-law, Olean Wade, George Earnshaw, K.T. Dickson, Jeff Smith, Harold Dixon, Ray Taylor and Hilton Davis; one grandchild, Vance Shaddox.
Sonny retired from Exxonmobil. He was hired by Humble Oil (Exxon) as a pitcher for their company baseball team. He spent his entire career of 30 years in Talco, Texas. He enjoyed working with his cows and baling hay in his spare time. Dancing was a favorite pastime. He spent many enjoyable hours traveling all over dancing with his beloved Verda.
Sonny loved his family and his many friends. He was a great conversationalist who never met a stranger. He enjoyed sharing stories of his childhood and family with others. He will be missed by many.
Family will receive friends at Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Flat Creek Cemetery in Cass County.
An online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.