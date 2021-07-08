Landmark Missionary Baptist Church will hold revival services Sunday through Wednesday at 7 p.m., each night. Brother Rodney Akins is to bring the message.
Ronnie Steward is pastor of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 235 32nd St. N.W. Call 903-439-8949.
