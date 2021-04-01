Paris Police Department
Raymond Todd Mitchell, 56: Evading arrest/detention.
Kimberly Gray, 43: Driving while intoxicated.
Derwin Louis Hardison, 56: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Wendy Marie Todd, 41: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, elderly.
Brandy Wayne Flowers, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Johnathan Porcayo Perez, 25: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, not secured by seatbelt-passenger, capias profine/no driver’s licenses (when unlicensed), capias profine/failure to appear.
Jillian Spring Young, 25: Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).
Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 28: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stormy Dawn Hammonds, 57: Hinder apprehension or prosecution of known felon, violation of bond/protective order, violation of parole.
Charles Wayne Canida, 62: Evading arrest/detention, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Roy Walker, 54: Failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register, life/annual.
