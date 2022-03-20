Marlene Sylvia Smolik Ray, 79, passed away on March 16, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Plano.
Marlene was born on Dec. 8, 1942, in Burke, South Dakota and has resided in Blossom for the last 50 years.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Red Oak Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Bridges officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
Marlene loved having her family around and would always make that special meal when everyone was together. She enjoyed attending all of the events that her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in.
Marlene was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t miss a game on TV! She loved fishing with JR at their lake and afterwards having a cookout, as well as playing games with family and friends.
Marlene had a very special bond with her twin sister, Arlene, sharing a connection that only they understood.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Smolik; brothers, Romain Smolik and Maurice Smolik; sister-in-law, Marie Zosika; brothers-in-law, Barry Baker, Ken Tipton and Larry Schmitz.
She is survived by her husband, JR Ray, of 39 years; sisters, Donna Baker, Arlene Shuster (John), Linda Schmitz, Margie Halloran (Phil); sister-in-law, Kaye Smolik; sons, Ricky Connot (Sharon), Randy Connot (Lisa), Robby Connot (Sheila), Mike Connot (Stephanie), James Ray (Beverly), Nathan Ray, Jackie Ray (Teenie), Tom Ray (Marjorie); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and a very dear friend, Frances Anderson.
Casket bearers will be Ricky Connot, Randy Connot, Robby Connot, Mike Connot, James Ray, Nathan Ray, Jackie Ray and Tom Ray.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
