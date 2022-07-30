Edward Tony Chance, 90-years-old, of Tioga, Texas, passed from this life on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving sons.
“Tony” was taken up to glory and reunited with his beloved wife and soulmate, Patti Chance.
Mr. Chance, the son of George Wesley Chance and Pauline Louise Toney Chance, was born on April 24, 1932 in Cuthand, Texas.
He faithfully served his country in the United States Army and in the United States Air Force.
Tony launched his successful career in the clothing industry at Marshall’s Men’s Store in Mount Pleasant, Texas. He was a man of great vision, and was a successful marketing and sales executive for Mann Manufacturing in El Paso, Texas, taking this clothing company to new heights nationwide.
Later, Tony’s career in management with city and county government spanned many years before his retirement.
As part of the local Jaycees, Tony played an integral part in founding Jaycee Park in Mount Pleasant. This park featured displays of war-era jets and aircraft. Further serving his community, Tony served as county manager for Sierra County, New Mexico and City Manager for Blossom, Texas.
Tony loved the mountains, horses, and every Willie Nelson song ever recorded. Over the years, Tony was the loving caretaker to an untold number of horses, and a long line of cats named “Tom,” who seemed to find Tony in succession.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and by his wife, Patsy Ruth “Patti” Clement Chance, whom he married on June 12, 1955, building 61 years of family and memories together before her death on Oct. 7, 2016. Tony was also preceded in death by his son, Martin Chance. Tony was additionally preceded in death by five siblings, Clarence, Christine, Virginia, Gene and Paul.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Chance and Brett Chance; daughter-in-law, Robin Beaty-Chance (wife to Michael); grandchildren, Jeremy, Conner, Caden, Corie, Courtney, and Kaleigh; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Sue Chance, Melba Chance, Bill Chance and Bobby Chance; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Viewing and visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, in Paris, Texas. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held immediately after at Bluff Cemetery in Detroit, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project in Tony’s honor.
