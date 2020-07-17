The Paris Municipal Band will conclude it’s 97th consecutive concert season at 8 p.m. tonight at the Love Civic Center Pavilion, according to conductor Joe Watson. The band is one of the longest consecutively performing bands in the United States, and is the longest consecutively performing band in Texas.
"This is a free concert for the public and everyone is invited,” Watson said. “The band will be observing social distancing, and asks the audience to also follow the suggestion."
Tonight’s show will include Sousa’s “The Thunderer” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The clarinet section will be featured performing “The Minstrel Boy”.
Other selections will include the music of Simon and Garfunkel “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” selections from "The Sound of Music” and a trip back through time with a medley of theme songs from Sit-coms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.