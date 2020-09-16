Covid Update.jpg
The death of a 78-year-old man becomes Lamar County's 28th Covid-19-related death since reporting began in March, according to a report today by the Paris/Lamar County Health Department.

Along with the death, the health department is reporting 12 new confirmed cases bringing the total count to 1,068 with 853 cases recovered and 147 still active.

