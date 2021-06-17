Paris police found Austin Lee Loyd, 29, of Paris, in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street at about 10:11 p.m. Wednesday. Loyd was known to have outstanding warrants for his arrest.
During the arrest, Loyd was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Loyd was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris woman facing drug charge
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2000 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday for a defective headlight. During the stop and investigation, two passengers were found to have outstanding Municipal Court warrants and were arrested.
The front passenger was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Chyenne Lee Gillespie, 25, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Gillespie was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 173 calls for service and arrested nine people Tuesday and Wednesday.
