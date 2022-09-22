Carolyn Louise Bentley

Carolyn Louise Bentley

Carolyn Louise Bentley, 80 years young, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 from complications of COPD at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas.

Her wishes were to be cremated and to have a small family gathering to celebrate her being called home to be with her Heavenly Father. A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the home, located at 295 CR 33620 in Paris.

