Carolyn Louise Bentley, 80 years young, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 from complications of COPD at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas.
Her wishes were to be cremated and to have a small family gathering to celebrate her being called home to be with her Heavenly Father. A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the home, located at 295 CR 33620 in Paris.
She was born in Paris, Texas on May 14, 1942 to Paul and Minnie Goforth.
She loved gardening and hummingbirds. She was so very loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Kelly Snyder, they shared many great years together and traveled till Carolyn was no longer able to travel. He spent the next years caring for her. They had a wonderful love for each other. Kelly will forever love and miss her.
She is also survived by her children, Audrey Clark, Billy Freelen, Paula Hunter, Angela Freelen; grandchildren, Charity Dossett, Katy Cleek, Ashley Wooden, Amber Freelen, Matthew Freelen, Sonya Robertson. Brittany Williams, Aubrey Hammonds; great-grandchildren. Eli Cleek, Jayden Moore, Jackson Moore, Drew Moore, Ryan Freelen, Kaymen Williams, Brody Williams, Chloe Hammonds, Liam Hammonds; sisters, Virgie Stone, Lee Robertson, Linda Curtis; brother, Paul Dean Goforth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susie Goforth; brothers, William Goforth and Harold Eugene Goforth.
