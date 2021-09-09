In recognition of the approaching Patriot Day weekend, Paris Coffee Co. will donate a percentage of all sales Friday and Saturday to the 100 Club of Lamar County.
The 100 Club of Lamar County provides financial support of $10,000 to the family of any first responder who sacrifices their life in the line of duty within 24 hours of the death. The 100 Club includes all Lamar County first responders, such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers and communication officers.
“This donation by Paris Coffee Company will be matched dollar for dollar due to the Match Campaign that is currently going on through the end of September,” 100 Club president Bob Hundley Jr. said. “Please stop by and enjoy your favorite beverage from Paris Coffee and know that your purchase will go to support the First Responders served by the 100 Club of Lamar County this Friday and Saturday.”
Paris Coffee Co. is at 201 N. Collegiate St., Ste. 225.
