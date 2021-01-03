Kenneth Grooms, 73, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Following his request, the family will not schedule services. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Kenneth, the son of Roy and Mona Smallwood Grooms, was born Feb. 14, 1947, in the Sylvan Community of Lamar County.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1965. His career with American National Insurance Company spanned 28 years. Following retirement from American National, Kenneth worked for Frito Lay for 12 years before retiring.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an animal lover and will be missed by his dachshunds, Dixie and Muffin.
His parents and a daughter, Kristi Marie Grooms, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Nelson Grooms, whom he married on April 22, 1967, building 53 years of family and memories; one daughter, Kendra Proctor and husband, James, of Paris; grandchildren, Kenzie Proctor and Jaycie Proctor, who were his pride and joy; an aunt and uncle, Sue and Butch Munday of Reno; along with numerous cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to any animal rescue organization or the Latch Key Program at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
