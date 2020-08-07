The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has announced the Tour de Paris Bicycle Rally is moving forward with modifications that will make it look different this year.
“We do not want to cancel this event at this time, so we are moving forward with safety guidelines in place,” a news release states.
This event will be pre-registration only for this year, with the cutoff for pre-registration on Sept. 23 at midnight. Pre-registration packets will be available to pick up Sept. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning, Sept. 26 from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Packets will be ready with participants’ names on them.
Packet pick up will be at the pavilion located at Love Love Civic Center, 2025 South Collegiate Drive in Paris. Participants are encouraged to wear masks in the pickup area.
“We also ask that social distancing be used during this time. A drive-thru pick-up will also be provided north of the pavilion for your convenience,” the release states.
There will be no official start time in order to avoid a bottle neck of riders as in past years. Riders may start after picking up their packet or when the group they are riding with arrives. All riders must be started by 8:30 a.m.
Rest stops open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They will look different this year.
“We encourage you to bring whatever you may need on this ride as the rest stops are only providing bottled water, Gatorade, ice in Ziploc bags, a small variety of packaged snacks, bananas and small oranges. Volunteers are there to only keep the tables stocked with supplies. We ask for no gatherings at the rest stops by the riders and volunteers. Please spread out,” the release states.
When riders return from their ride, there will be a pre-packaged meal at the pavilion to go.
All pre- and post activities inside the Love Civic Center have been canceled.
“We are placing this plan in effect to prevent large gatherings and provide individuals the opportunity to social distance and still enjoy the Tour de Paris,” the chamber stated.
For information, visit www.tourdeparis.com.
