Roy Harless Bowden, 77, of Blossom, entered into Heaven’s gates on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Blossom Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Michael Suits officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Roy, the son of Carl Esper Bowden and Freda Georgia Hignight Bowden, was born June 17, 1945, in Deport, Texas.
He attended Paris High School and furthered his education at Paris Junior College by taking classes in drafting and construction estimation. He worked a number of years at Highland Building Material, Foxworth-Galbraith and Apex Plumbing, where he was very well respected in his industry. Roy retired from the State of Texas following a career which spanned several years.
Roy’s main passion was loving his family deeply and supporting his family and friends, always! He, especially, loved supporting his kids and grandkids in any of their activities and sports. He had a passion for old cars, nice motorcycles, playing pool and watching the horseraces. He took pride in being sharply dressed, having immaculate cleaned cars and being the best family man and friend, possible.
Roy was saved early in his life and recently baptized as a member of Blossom Church of the Nazarene.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Carlos Bowden Sr.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Janice Smith Bowden, whom he married on Aug. 18, 1963, building 58 years of family and memories; two children, Tony Bowden and wife, Stacy, of Blossom and Trinity Bowden Houser of Lantana; four grandchildren, Tyler Bowden of Sherman, Tanner Bowden of Blossom, Ava Houser of Lantana, and Cannon Houser of Lantana; and one brother, Orlis Bowden and wife, Sue, of Paris; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jerry Bowden, Gary Wayne Moore, Bobby Germain, Michael Flippen, George Hignight, Tyler Bowden, Tanner Bowden and Cannon Houser.
Since there will be no cemetery service, in lieu of flowers monetary donations can be sent to: The Bowden Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 215, Blossom, TX 75416; Venmo: @BowdenMemorialFund.
To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brightholland
