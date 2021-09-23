Running enthusiasts, lace up your racing shoes because Paris is welcoming the Trail Racing Over Texas family on Saturday for a huge racing event for people of all skill levels. Starting at 6 a.m., races include a 100K, 50K, marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K.
Director of Trail Racing Over Texas Rob Goyen said he and his wife have been putting on races for 10 years, and at this point he can usually rely on seeing his “racing family” at most events.
“Although they are ‘like family’ from all the times they’ve spent together through the years, everyone who comes out to these events is always incredibly welcoming to newcomers, and most who try it become hooked on the incredible feeling of self-discipline and accomplishment,” Goyen said.
That feeling, as well as the support of his wife, is what altered his entire life, Goyen said.
“I used to be an obese, drug addict who smoked a pack a day,” he said. “One day, my wife said she couldnt watch me kill myself slowly anymore, and I decided to make a change.
“I think running has a lot to do with your threshold for pain. Being a survivor of childhood abuse gave me a high threshold for pain. When I’m running and I’m at the 10-mile mark, my body might want to quit, but my mind says ‘no, we have beaten things much worse than this before,’ and I just keep going. The self-worth I have achieved from completing all these races is the most valuable thing I own.
“I have since learned that there are two types of fun: Type 1 is eating ice cream and Type 2 is racing. With Type 1, you usually feel good during but not after, but Type 2, you feel good after but not during. Although, at this point, I usually feel like running is the dessert for me during and after,” Goyen said.
Goyen is currently training a new director to take his place so he can retire after a decade of running his successful racing company. When asked what he wants to do in retirement, he said whatever his wife wants to do.
“It wasn't her dream to run a racing company, but she saved not only my life but also my career in that she has been my partner in this thing all the way, even though it was never her passion like it was mine, so I guess to answer your question: whatever she wants to do. I'll just let her be in charge for a while,” he said.
The winner of the 100K will receive a belt buckle. Every racer will receive a medal, choice of swag, outstanding volunteer support and full aid stations.
Registration for the event can be found on the Trail Racing For Paris website at trailracingovertexas.com.
