Patricia Jean Murehead

Patricia Jean “Pat” Murehead, 80, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at The Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pat, the daughter of Jack and Madell Dearborn, was born on Sept. 28, 1941, in Brawley, California.
She married Haskell Wayne Murehead on Feb. 14, 1975, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2010.
She worked at Greyhound Food Management for 23 years and owned and operated Little Partners Day Care for seven years.
Pat belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and held various offices, was girl of the year twice, and Valentine’s Queen. She was a charter member of the Does Lodge. Her hobbies included showing horses, crafts, sewing for her family, oil painting and decorating for special occasions. The most important thing in Pat’s life was her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell; her parents, Jack and Dell Dearborn; the father of her children, Duane Everett Wilkinson; a son, Bart “Speedy” Wilkinson; a sister, Shirley Ann Barnett; three nephews, John Barnett, Jason Edward Dearborn and Jak “Tiger” Dearborn; and one niece, Hope Barnett.
Survivors include two daughters, Penny Wilkinson, of Paris and Tori Little and husband, Tim, of Powderly; two step-daughters, Robbin Escamilla and husband, Julian, of Houston and Angela Murehead, of Temple; a brother, Jack Dearborn and wife, Anne, of Waxahachie; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, P. O. Box 205, Hugo, OK 74743.
