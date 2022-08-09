Paris City Council called for an election to amend the city charter at a Monday meeting that also saw the council approve a $12.3 million pension bond in an effort to freeze the firefighter pension fund and bring firefighters under the same pension plan as other city employees.
The election scheduled Nov. 8 is to coincide with the general election. On the ballot are 24 proposed amendments recommended by a 16-member Charter Review Commission at a Dec. 13 meeting and approved by council at a Jan. 24 meeting. Most of the amendments are cosmetic in nature, removing outdated language and provisions. A commission recommendation to elect a mayor at large failed to gain City Council approval.
Projected costs include $12,000 to the Lamar County Elections Office to administer the election and another $8,000 for the preparation, printing and mailing of booklets, describing amendments in both English and Spanish, to the city’s 14,000 registered voters.
Councilors hailed the pension freeze as a “groundbreaking move” and congratulated city staff and the Paris Firefighter Pension Board for bringing firefighters into the Texas Municipal Retirement System.
“I think this is the first or second most important action that I have particiaction that I have participated in,” Mayor Paula Portugal said of the move. “This has not been done in any other Texas city, and it is a tremendous benefit to our fire department.”
City Manager Grayson Path agreed, saying the pension plan payoff will have an impact on future generations as it is a tax saving move for both taxpayers and firefighters. It frees taxpayers from unknown future costs and reduces the amount of money both the city and firefighters put into the fund on a yearly basis.
“We have the dubious honor of being the least funded fire pension plan in the state of Texas,” Path said of the fund, currently funded at a scant 29% of actuarial projections going forward. “Firefighters approved the amendment to their pension plan 45 to nothing.”
The council approved the sale of $12.335 million in bonds conducted Monday by Samco Capital at a 4.62% interest rate over 20 years, according to Finance Director Gene Anderson.
Councilor Gary Savage voiced his approval for the move, saying it is a “major win” for firefighters and should help the city in its recruitment and retention.
“Being a retiree myself, I appreciate a good pension, and I think a good pension plan is a good draw for employees,” Savage said.
In other action, the council received an update on the Paris Economic Development Corporation’s Plan of Work for the year, received an initial 2022-23 fiscal year budget presentation from the city manager and made appointments to the city’s Airport Advisory Board and Board of Adjustment to include the appointment of William Fitzgerald, David Hamilton and Carlton Cooper to the Board of Adjustment, with Alix Putnam as alternate, and LeAndra Maughon to the Airport Advisory Board.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. to further discuss the city manager’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.