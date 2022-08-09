Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

Paris City Council called for an election to amend the city charter at a Monday meeting that also saw the council approve a $12.3 million pension bond in an effort to freeze the firefighter pension fund and bring firefighters under the same pension plan as other city employees.

The election scheduled Nov. 8 is to coincide with the general election. On the ballot are 24 proposed amendments recommended by a 16-member Charter Review Commission at a Dec. 13 meeting and approved by council at a Jan. 24 meeting. Most of the amendments are cosmetic in nature, removing outdated language and provisions. A commission recommendation to elect a mayor at large failed to gain City Council approval.

