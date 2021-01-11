Daniel Ray Lewis "Danny", age 69, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center, in Paris, Texas.
Danny was born in Durant, Oklahoma, to Joseph D Lewis and Eneree Lewis, both deceased. He was a graduate of Durant High School.
Danny is survived by his dedicated wife of 52 years, Violet Anderson Lewis; a son, Joseph Lewis; daughter, Heather Clark; son-in-law, Greg Clark; and two grandsons, Preston and Evan "Deut" Clark.
He was very close to Violet's family. His mother-in-law, Nita Anderson, of Boswell, Oklahoma was like a mother to him, as was his father-in-law, Elton "Pete" Anderson like a father (now deceased).
Danny adored his big brother, Buddy Cozart, from Washington state (now deceased).
He has three surviving sisters, Betty Hahn, of Denison, Texas, Diana Adams, of Durant, Oklahoma and Joella Comp, of Springfield, Missouri; along with nieces, nephews and cousins. Danny had a long career in a job he loved with Champions Marketing, in Grand Prairie, Texas. He was a successful Manufacturers' Representative.
He loved working outside landscaping the yard and there wasn't anything he couldn't do in the way of building things in his home. He had a natural ability for mechanical work, which he put to good use in home projects.
Danny had a special companion while he was ill. A beloved cat named Criquit.
All of the family will miss Danny's big, strong hugs when saying hello, his smile and that slow Texas drawl. He will be forever missed.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas respectfully cared for Danny's cremation.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
