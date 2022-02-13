Paris Regional Medical Center congratulates Chest Pain/Stroke Program Coordinator Brad Cecil, RN, BSN, on his election as the incoming chairperson for Trauma Service Area F of the Northeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
The NETRAC serves eight counties across 5,500 square miles in the Northeast Texas region, which includes 300,000 citizens, six hospitals — including our own — six EMS providers, two Air Medical providers and two freestanding ERs.
The organization operates with a mission to “provide a comprehensive continuum of quality health care for all victims of trauma in Trauma Service Area F without regard to age, race, sex, color, national origin, disability, religion or ability to pay.” The NETRAC is led by Executive Director Russell Thrasher of Paris EMS, and PRMC Trauma Program Manager Jynnell Elder serves as secretary.
“Throughout the pandemic — and before — the RAC has been pivotal in assisting us with both supply and staffing needs,” Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde said. “The resource and legislative work they do at the regional and state levels is essential to the operation and success of healthcare organizations, and we are incredibly proud to have one of our own leading their charge. Brad is a strong leader and will be a great asset.”
Cecil brings with him 21 years of healthcare experience.
“I am honored to be elected as the future chair of RAC-F and grateful to have the opportunity to represent Paris Regional Medical Center at the regional and state levels,” Cecil said. “I hope to use this opportunity, along with the other RAC board members, to improve the overall care of the acute care patients within our community and service area.”
To learn more about the Northeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, visit netrac.org.
