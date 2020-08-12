ARTHUR CITY — Two events coming in September are planned to provide some financial support for the Chicota Volunteer Fire Department and the Chicota Community Center.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5, or until the food is gone, the Chicota Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru hamburger supper at the department, 5068 FM 197 in Arthur City. The department is using the drive-thru experience to reduce the risk associated with Covid-19. The meal will feature a hamburger and fixings, chips and a dessert for $5.
And on Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Chicota Community Center, 138 CR 35860 in Arthur City, will host Don Farmer as he fries up catfish to accompany plates of fries, hush puppies, cole slaw and desserts. The meals are $10 per person, and $5 for children ages 8 and under. To-go plates are available. The event will also feature a live auction starting at 6 p.m.
