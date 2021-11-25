It’s all too easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays. There are seemingly unending to-do lists for everything from cleaning up the house for company to cooking the day’s meal to planning entertainment. Oh, and then there’s the gameplan for Black Friday shopping in preparation of Christmas. It’s easily enough to cause many a furrowed brow.
Let’s not forget what today is really about — giving thanks. It’s a day to reflect on all we have in our lives, whether that’s good health, the love of a good family or just a roof over our heads. Often, no matter how down on our luck we may seem, there is some blessing in our lives to be grateful for. Why, even the poorest among us today can have a better quality of life than most humans experienced throughout history. Yet, even they found reasons to be thankful.
Thanksgiving is an American tradition often traced back to 1621, when the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared a fall harvest feast together.
For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. It wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.
The spirit of thankfulness and unity of long ago day continues to reverberate around dinner tables on the fourth Thursday of November each year.
So, on this Thanksgiving Day, take a deep breath and find your reason to be thankful. Reflect on your blessings and share the happy holiday spirit with others.
Here, at The Paris News, we are blessed to have you as a reader. We are blessed to live in a region with active, thriving businesses that value you as a potential customer and supports local journalism while bringing you their message. We are blessed to able to share your stories and record them for all time with ink and paper.
Thank you, and Happy Thanksgiving!
Klark Byrd
The Paris News Editorial Board publishes editorials on topics of local relevance on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Although Covid-19, supply chain issues, inflation and labor shortages may slow or derail Texas’ economic train, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar is forecasting $24 billion in extra revenue during the current two-year budget period, The Texas Tribune reported. Candidates running for office will be able to point to the surplus as a way of funding proposals like lowering property taxes. What would be your priority for the state’s surplus funds?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.