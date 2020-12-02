Lynn Dayl Jones passed away on Nov. 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
Lynn was born in Hugo, Oklahoma to Jake Jones, of Paris Texas and Elizabeth Cooper.
He served in the Army and Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Dorine; children, Lisa and Kevin; son-in-law, Scott Brunner; grandchildren, Jared and Nicole; and sister, Nella Jones.
Burial will be in Ft. Still on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.