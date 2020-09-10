In order to remove some barriers for federal and state funding, the Lamar County Human Resources Council will be taking over the New Hope Center.
“I think it’s amazing,” the council’s director, Shelly Braziel, said. “We think this means big things for Lamar County.”
The center, which started around 2003, has served thousands of people on the edge of or in the middle of homelessness. Within the past couple of months, the directors of both organizations have discussed merging to offer more, she said.
“We hope to have expanded services we can offer clients,” Braziel said. “Obviously there are some closeout things that have to happen.”
The center will remain open throughout the transition, something that was important for both organizations, and on Oct. 1, the new program will be launched, under the heading The Horizon House Transitional Center, she said.
“Both boards, staff and funding partners would like to thank the community for your support as we work together to provide the best possible services to our friends and neighbors,” Braziel said in the release announcing the merger.
The process started a couple of months ago, she added, and the council voted in favor of the move Aug. 25.
“It’s going to be a process for us,” Braziel said. “The Lamar County Human Resources Council is already a state-funded entity. We can also help the smaller counties around us.”
She said Red River and Delta counties in particular could receive expanded help from the center because of the merger. Instead of being sent to larger centers in Texarkana or Sherman, people could stay in the area, in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.