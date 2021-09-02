PATTONVILLE — Prairiland High School FFA students Jessica Francis received a Lone Star Degree and Reese Bassano placed ninth in Senior Prepared Public Speaking in the Animal Science Division at the 93rd annual Texas FFA State Convention earlier this summer in Fort Worth.
Prairiland FFA sent 13 members to the convention, which featured a performance by country singer William Clark Green. Throughout the week, members participated in FFA on one of the largest scales with more than 11,000 FFA members and guests present. Students served as voting delegates, listened to state officers retiring addresses and motivational speeches, and participated in the election of the new state officer team, according to information provided by FFA instructor Kimberlee Allison.
In addition to Francis and Bassano, Prairiland students attending the state convention included Keenan Hudson, Breckin Mitchel, Jason Todd, Eathan Adams, Kendall Fox, Keegan Forry, Lexi Smith, Cadie Grey, Keely Webb, Laken Dawson and Emerson Penny.
