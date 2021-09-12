SEP. 9 to SEP. 10
Paris Police Department
Tina Lavone Cadotte, 55: Driving while intoxicated.
Marco Jerell Paraham, 36: Aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon, theft of firearm.
Vernell Darrell Williams, 25: Motion to revoke/criminal mischief, 4100 to $750 (two counts), motion to revke/failure to identify fugitive from justice, motion to revoke/assault causing odily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Robert James Anderson, 38: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Ryan Keith Ballard, 44: Violation of parole.
Clara Irene Kirtley, 45: County court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Abe Anthony Stanley, 44: County court commit/assault causing bodily inury, county court commit/theft of property, $100 to $750, county court commit/violation of bond/protective order.
Hailey Renee Owen, 19: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause serious bodily injury/mental.
Christopher Basham, 25: Theft of mail/less than 10 addresses, judgment nisi/attempt to commit burglary of a building, judgment nisi/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Wendy Marie Todd, 41: Bench warrant/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Cody Lane Neely, 19: County court commit/evading arrest/detention.
Larry Levi Harris, 62: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Steven Edward Danels, 46: Public intoxication
