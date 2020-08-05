Wednesday Forecast.jpg
Rain chances will be increasing through the morning and early afternoon hours. Highest rain chances will be in the northeast. There will be additional storms in the southeast, some of which could be strong. The main threats this afternoon will be strong winds and lightning.
Rain chances will fall further as we get toward the overnight, down to about 20% chance, with more showers expected after 1 a.m. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71, down from a high of 86.

The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues before 10 a.m. Thursday. Clouds are expected to clear out some, leaving a partly sunny day with a high near 94. Heat index values will return to triple-digit territory for the first time in a week, reaching 101 degrees. Thursday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 75.

Outside of low rain chances on Thursday, the theme for the late week and weekend will be summertime heat returning. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to near 100 degrees for parts of the area. A south wind of 5 to 15 MPH may take the edge off of the heat some. Individuals are still urged to exercise their heat safety precautions.

