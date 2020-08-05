Rain chances will fall further as we get toward the overnight, down to about 20% chance, with more showers expected after 1 a.m. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71, down from a high of 86.
The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues before 10 a.m. Thursday. Clouds are expected to clear out some, leaving a partly sunny day with a high near 94. Heat index values will return to triple-digit territory for the first time in a week, reaching 101 degrees. Thursday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 75.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
