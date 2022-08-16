In the wake of recessionary economic conditions, businesses across Lamar County struggle to find enough employees to keep their doors open during peak times and have shortened hours to stay in business. However, with less income from peak hours, the businesses cannot afford to pay employees competitively enough to keep up with going rates.
It traps the business in a cycle of being unable to open, Weezy’s owner Miranda Morrison said. Due to the need, the restaurant hasn’t turned down anyone interested unless the applicant could not work the hours needed, she said.
Weezy’s in Blossom shortened its hours to exclude Fridays after 3 p.m. and Saturdays. about three months ago. Though it hopes to reopen to its normal hours of operation, it cannot find enough people to work the shifts, especially since new employees must be trained before they can work weekends.
Because of the hours shift, the restaurant misses the busiest times of the week, making it difficult to bring in as much revenue as normal.
“There for a while, we didn’t have any applicants, and now we have some people we just hired, but they’re not trained. They’re not up to speed. Friday nights or Saturday, they’re super busy, but you can’t just leave anybody here to run it. Just because there’s somebody here doesn’t mean they can do it,” Morrison said.
The cycle leading to shortened hours is difficult to break, she said.
“It’s very hard because we have to double pay whenever we are training,” she said. “It’s almost like you can’t get opened back up because you can’t afford to pay the extra people you need to train. It’s a never ending cycle. … It takes three to six months to train somebody to be able to be here and do their job. So if we (her and her husband) leave on a Friday night, we don’t have enough people to run it, because we are two employees.”
The shortages are affecting many people, Morrison said, especially those in the food and convenience industries. Weezy’s joins numerous other businesses around town, including Dollar General, Catfish King, Chicken Express and Alex’s Mexican Tacos, in having to shorten hours.
With the impact on the county so high, businesses plead with the unemployed to apply. However, those seeking work can’t always find it, no matter where they look. Business owners don’t always have enough time or recources to go through applications, Morrison said.
With help wanted signs a common sight, it can be hard to believe people seeking work can’t find jobs, but Lamar County resident Laura Tucker’s testimony is currently a common one in the community.
Since her husband lost his job last week, the couple has spent months applying to as many jobs as possible. Tucker has 10 years of work experience in different cashier and customer service roles, a clean background check and could think of no reason employers in need wouldn’t hire her.
After submitting her applications, she called and followed up with the locations but received no response. Between her and her husband, they’ve applied to Braum’s, EZ Bond, Panda Express, J. Skinner Bakery, Home Depot, MAU and others. None showed interest, responded to the applications or called them back.
“Both of us have been desperately trying to find somewhere,” Tucker said. “Everywhere that said ‘now hiring,’ we’ve applied, but nobody is calling. So that’s the real big situation. We’re trying to find somewhere to work, but no one is actually reaching out to us to give us a position. So we’ve been, basically, a whole month of trying to figure something out, and now our heat’s getting turned off because we can’t find anywhere to work.”
For Laura Tucker, it’s especially devastating watching her daughter Emilee Tucker respond to her parents’ plight.
“The sad thing is, she knows we’re hurting,” Laura Tucker said. “And I don’t want her to see it, but in the same sense, she hears me and my husband discuss it. And so she went in there, and she started cutting up little pieces of paper and putting money signs on it, telling us that she was going to help make some money and go around and try to sell that. A six-year-old shouldn’t have to worry about that.”
Though just a screenshot of the employment plight in town, the stories told here are not representative of every job search experience. Yet for those who it does impact, the results are devastating and can be discouraging.
“We hope to get a few people hired,” Morrison said. “We have a few going off to college and school, but we hope to get opened back up soon. So that’s our hopes and prayers, to get open back up to where we can serve our people. We’ve had the same hours here for six months, but it’s really hard to change hours based on employment.”
