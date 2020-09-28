Ronald Eugene Conaway, 80, of Powderly, Texas passed away on Sept. 23, 2020 at his home in Powderly, Texas.
Visitation for Ronald will be on Tuesday, Sept.29, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roden and Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roden and Pryor Funeral Home with Lance Williams officiating. Following the service will be internment at Rocky Pointe Cemetery in Moyer, Oklahoma, with Tony Allen, Roy Norwood, Rabbit Daniels, JD Daniels, Vernon Thomas and Jody Thomas serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Pat Bright.
Ronald was born on July 27, 1940, to Lloyd Conaway and Connie Dunn in El Paso, Texas. Ronald married Nancy Thomas on June 18, 1959 in El Paso, Texas.
Ronald served in the United States Army where he also competed as a boxer and won the title “Golden Glove.” Shortly after Ronald joined the United States Air Force, where he served two tours in Vietnam as a door gunner. He later in life retired from the United States Air Force and Kimberly Clark where he worked in general maintenance. Ronald loved to fish; he was known to always have a trot line out. Ronald also was in the National Shoot to Retrieve Association with his best dog Hawk. In his spare time Ronald had a blues band where he played bass, harmonica and sang.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Conaway; parents, Lloyd Conaway and Connie Dunn; sister, Beverly Diggs; brother, Sonny Conaway; and great-granddaughter, Marley Conaway.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Robin Conaway, of Baudette, Minnesota; grandchildren, Montana Conaway-Thompson, of Powderly, Texas and Jagger Conaway, of Baudette, Minnesota; great-granddaughter, Piper Thompson, of Powderly, Texas; sister-in-law, Debbie Pearson of Deport, Texas.
Family and friends are invited to sign the digital guest book or send private condolences to the family at rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.