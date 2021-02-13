Detroit ISD plans to go back to remote learning just for next week, according to Superintendent Kathie Thompson.
The school already had Monday and Tuesday off as planned student holidays, she said, but because of the weather, when school resumes on Wednesday, it will be remotely. The remote learning will only continue through the end of the week, and classes will resume as normal on Feb. 22, Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.