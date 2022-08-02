Sam Bell Maxey House

The Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Local teachers, homeschoolers, and school staff are invited to bring their families to a Teacher Appreciation Day at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site on Aug. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Come and enjoy a self-guided tour, refreshments, and treats,” said Elana Barton, with the Texas Historical Commission. “You can also take the opportunity to ask staff about how we can help you during this upcoming school year! Or simply take this as a last chance to enjoy an outing before the duties of the classroom call you back to work. Please bring your School ID to attend the event.”)

