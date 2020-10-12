Paris Police arrested Jerry Glenn Whitworth, 41, in Reno, on a parole violation warrant. At the time of the arrest, Whitworth was found to be in possession of more than 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, less than 28 grams of suspected Alprazolam, and less than 2 ounces of suspected marijuana.
Whitworth was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man jailed on parole warrant
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of Lamar Ave at 8:54 a.m. Saturday. A passenger, Christopher Don Thompson, 27, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding parole warrant out of Arkansas. Thompson was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating domestic disturbance
Paris Police responded to the 1800 block of West Washington Street at 6:17 p.m. Sunday in reference to a disturbance. The complainant reported that his wife had been cursing him and then attempted to run over him with a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Home, vehicle burglaries under investigation
At 7:07 p.m. Friday, police met with a theft complainant in the 100 block of Pine Bluff Street. The complainant reported that someone had stolen their black 2004 Chevrolet Impala, in which they had left the keys while the vehicle unlocked. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to a home burglary in the 2700 block of Ballard Street at 7:14 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported that someone had entered the residence through the back door and had stolen some cash that was hidden in a drawer. The incident is under investigation.
A firearm was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Clarksville Street at 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported the theft occurred between midnight and 1:15 a.m. The report reflects that the vehicle was not locked. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:07 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. The complainant reported that sometime in the past three days, someone had stolen a key to the gunsafe and had taken two handguns. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 209 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.