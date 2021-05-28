Nancy Ann Emerson, 81, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
The family has scheduled a time of remembrance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at The Hidden Willow, north of Blossom, thehiddenwillowevents.net (if using GPS, please put in Paris rather than Blossom). A meal will follow and all family and friends are welcome to join and spend the afternoon visiting and remembering Nancy.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Nancy, the daughter of George and Artie Dawkins Calloway, was born on Feb. 29, 1940, in McKinney, Texas.
On Nov. 9, 1956, she married Marion Day Emerson Jr., building 39 years of family and memories, before his death on July 28, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Joe Anthony Emerson, Night Emerson and Chris Emerson and wife, Becky; a grandson, Terry McCurry; a brother, Marcus Tooke; and sisters, Jerlene Yeager, Wanda Brown and Dorothy Scott.
Nancy worked many years at Paris Florist where she was known for her knowledge of flowers and beautiful floral designs.
Following the death of her husband she moved to Wimberley. While living in Wimberley, prior to moving back to Paris, she was the Floral Designer for Interior Elements. Many sought her original and unique designs. One of the homes she decorated for Christmas appeared in Texas Home Living 2008 magazine. Nancy gave of her talents to Arts from the Heart, a children's art program. She gave "humorous" floral presentations for the Wimberley Civic.
Nancy was loved by many who have very special memories for her "wit" and as a loving and caring friend. She had a very special friendship with Charlie and Taako Parker who took her to places she would have never gone otherwise...New York City several times and to San Francisco. She cherished her memories of the adventures.
Survivors include three children, Monty Emerson and wife, Cathie, of Paris, Tammie Emerson Tobe, of Paris, Marion Day “Tiger” Emerson III and wife, Lecia, of Paris; numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several, great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosemary Garner, of St. Louis, Missouri, Leonard Tooke, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin and Patsy Haggerton of Wimberley, Texas; along with a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
