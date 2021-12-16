Gloria Virginia Walker, 87, of Roxton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Brentwood Terrace.
A graveside service has been set for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, Texas with the Rev. Chuey Potter officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born in Paris, Texas on May 15, 1934 to Otis and Dorothy Ferguson.
She married Charles Douglas Walker on Nov. 22, 1952. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Roxton.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Cooper and husband, Bobby, Linda Cassidy, David Walker and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Brent Cooper, Alicia Larkin and husband, Justin, Jessica Cassidy, Michael Cassidy and wife, Keyla; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brynlee Cooper, Zane and Kaden Larkin; brother, Gerald Ferguson; sister, Donna Baer.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Charles Edward Ferguson, Shirley Faye McCarty and Sarah Helen Lands.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Cooper, Michael Cassidy, Justin Larkin, Bryce Cooper, Zane Larkin, Kaden Larkin.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at The Home Place, The Memory Care Unit at Brentwood Terrace and the staff of Platinum Hospice.
