Paris police arrested Terry Lynn Hurd, 55, of Paris, at his residence on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The warrant stemmed from an August investigation. Hurd was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County jail, where he remains today.
Police investigate fraud with checks
Paris police responded to a fraud and spoke with a complainant over the phone who said that a known person had stolen some checks from their home that were to a closed bank account and had forged the complainant’s signature on the checks.
The complainant and suspect both live in Clarksville, but some of the checks were written to businesses in Paris. The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
