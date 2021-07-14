Paris police responded to a vehicle theft of a vehicle in the 400 block of 12th Street SE at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday. The stolen vehicle is a 2002 White Ford F-250. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
