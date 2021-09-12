North Lamar ISD trustees are expected to adopt a 2022 tax rate of $1.15 cents per $100 valuation at a 6 p.m. Monday meeting in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 North Main St.
Trustees also are expected to select Hayter Engineering for bond construction survey projects and ETTL Engineers & Consultants of Arlington for geotechnical services. Trustees are expected to remove bond athletic facility work from the construction manager-at-risk-delivery method and select job order contracting as the procurement method using TIPS vendors, according to an agenda notice.
The board is to receive a transportation update along with attendance and enrollment reports and is expected to approve 2021 board goals. Trustees are to meet in executive session to consider personnel matters, to discuss the purchase, exchange , lease or value of real property and to meet with an attorney in private consultation.
