Johney Lind Syrus, 62, of Paris passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center, just a few hours before his 63rd birthday.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Life Tabernacle Church in Cunningham, with Frankie Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Johney was born on Sept 15, 1959, in Azle, Texas.
He graduated from Prairiland High School in 1977. While in high school, he began his career as a bricklayer. Over the years, he perfected his craft and was a master brick mason. Johney was still working at the time of his passing.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Johney was very skilled at shooting pool.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Carl Syrus; a brother, Anthony Carl “Drew” Syrus; and grandfather, Taylor Ladd.
Survivors include his wife, Jayme Pitts Syrus, whom he married on April 22, 1983, building 39 years of family and memories; his mother, Melba Ladd; two children, Jennifer Syrus and Landon Syrus and wife, Bailee; grandchildren, Makenna Speairs, Luke Syrus and Mason Syrus; two brothers, Quentin Dean Baker and Jason Ladd Baker; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Heath Kennedy, Jeff Kennedy, Jay Ingram, Logan Norwood, Layton Norwood and Caleb Norwood. Honorary bearers will be Ricky Allen, Jim Thompson, Billy Ray Allen, Todd Raper, Brantly Morris and Rico McDonald.
