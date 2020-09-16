Richard W. “Dick” James, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, at his home in the Emberson community, at the age of 89.
He fought a courageous battle against Leukemia.
He was born to John L. and Bonnie James on Nov. 30, 1930, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
During his early childhood he lived in several northwestern states, moving from Goldendale, Washington to Caviness, Texas in 1945 where he helped his parents raise beef cattle and turkeys.
Dick graduated from Central High School in 1948 and attended Paris Junior College.
In 1951 during the Korean Conflict, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years, 18 months of that time he was stationed at Chaumont, France. Dick was a flying crew chief on cargo C-46 and C-47 aircrafts. He was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Dick married Elaine Brown, his high school sweetheart, on Sept. 2, 1951, having celebrated 69 years of marriage.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he and Elaine returned to Emberson and joined his parents as partners in the dairy business which they operated for several years. A new plant, Campbell Soup Paris Plant, came to Paris and Dick was among the first employees they hired. He spent his entire employment in Security, retiring as Security Supervisor on April 1, 1995 after 31 years of service.
In 1996 he began part time work for We Pack Logistics as a fire systems inspector, a job he held for several years.
Dick was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.
Dick loved the Colorado Rockies and spent many vacations there, especially the Dillon, Colorado area. When his son, Jon, moved to Cooper Landing, Alaska, Alaska became his favorite place to go and visit the mountains, especially after his only granddaughter was born.
Dick Loved to play poker and dominoes. He also was an avid sports fan having played sports in high school. Dick enjoyed his time playing volleyball with other members of the Caviness-Emberson community, with the final game being played at the Lamar County Fair.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Bonnie James; grandmother, Elsie Bullard; grandfather, Jewel Mahair; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Myrtle Brown; brother-in-law, James E. Brown; and several aunts and cousins. Dick was also preceded in death by special friends, James R. “Jim” Gullion, Frank Garza and Gus Harris.
Dick is survived by his wife, Elaine; his son, Jon and partner, Laura; and a special granddaughter, Olive Elaine, who was called Sugar Foot by her Grandpa. He is also survived by “best friends”, Dolores Gullion, Laurie and Bob Rast, and Carson Rast and Cooper Rast, whom he considered as his grandsons.
Dick spoke of the women and men who had been an influence in his life and part of his success. They were Grandmother Bullard, his mother, Bonnie, Mrs. Kaiser, Dick’s teacher at a one room schoolhouse in Goldendale, Washington, his wife, Elaine, Doloroes Gullion and Laurie Gullion Rast. The men were his father, John L. James, Preacher Lusby, son, Jon James, Charlie Neeley, Billy Dennis, Marx Offitt, Gus Harris, Brian Brashier, Glynn Vickers, and Bob, Carson and Cooper Rast.
Due to the current global pandemic, there will be a private memorial service with Pastor Beverly Olsen officiating. A family friend, Brian Brasher, will present words of fond remembrances of Dick. Fry-Gibbs Funeral home will be in charge of the services.
Friends and family may go by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home to sign the guest book. No formal visitation will be observed.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Sherry Julian for the special care given to Dick. They also want to express gratitude to Jerry Rowland for all the help to Dick during these last several years.
If desired, donations may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave., Paris, Texas 75460 or to the Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 13, Sumner, Texas 75486.
Online condolences may be sent to the James family at fry-gibbs.com.
