James Robert Normandin, 61, of Paris gained his angel wings on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, after a sudden and unexpected illness.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating, Burial will follow in the East Post Oak Cemetery with Robert Normandin, Jerald Williams, Blake Heatherly, Bruce Edwards, Bobby Spencer and Mark Milanovich serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Champion, Chandler Normandin, Tyler Heatherly, Alex Sanchez and Stan Shoemake.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
He was employed at PRMC as a security officer. James enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing, NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends. He had a secret talent not many knew about. He could talk like “Donald Duck”.
He is survived by his wife, Terri, whom he married on Sept. 6, 2019. Their blended family consisted of James’s four children, Robert and wife, Teri Ann, Susan and husband, Alex, Daniel and wife, Blair and Chandler; Terri’s two children, Jerald and wife, Krissy and Katie and husband, Blake; mother, Reba Martin; brothers, Jeff and Joe; mother-in-law, Betty Low. Together they had 21 grandchildren with one on the way and one great-grandchild and one on the way. James is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Adolphe Normandin; granddaughter, Cheyenne; grandparents; father-in-law, Thomas Low; and numerous aunts and uncles.
James served his country for over 13 years in the Army. His MOS was in helicopters. His knowledge of helicopters was beyond measure. During his time in the Army he served during Desert Storm. He loved his country and had a huge sense of humor.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.