The Paris Public Library Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark has released the schedule for July’s children’s events.
Besides the continuing Pre-K story time on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and the summer logo design contest, the schedule will include the July Texas Rangers Reading Club, where students can log their progress reading over the summer to win tickets to a Rangers game.
Special weekly events include a presentation from police officer Curtis Garrett at 11 a.m. on July 16 over Crime Stoppers, safety and police; at 11 a.m. July 23, Will Parker will perform his whimsical, high-energy and interactive song and dance routing at the library; and at 11 a.m. on July 30, The Bubble Wizard will return to Paris. All of the events will take place outside on the library deck, on the Market Square side, unless it’s raining, then the program will be moved to City Hall Council chambers at 135 1st St. S.E.
