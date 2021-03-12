Curtis Daymon Cunningham passed from this life on earth into his Heavenly home on Aug. 14, 2020, with his wife, Maye, at his bedside.
Daymon was born in Lamar County to his parents, Johnnie Leroy Cunningham and Lois Edith Morrison.
Both his parents; one brother, Gary Lee Cunningham; and his sister, Alta Gay Livingston preceded him in death.
Surviving him is his wife, Cora Maye Ruff, of 64 years of marriage; two daughters, Daydee Kaye and spouse, Tom Huie and Jeana Danette and spouse, Victor King, of Greenville, Texas; two brothers, Rorry Jack Cunningham and Charlotte, and Johnnie Chris Cunningham and Nancy; four grandsons, Kurt Huie and wife, Carley, Tyler, Austin and Ethan King; one great-grandson, William “Will” Huie; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins, of Blossom and Paris.
Daymon married the love of his life, Cora Maye Ruff, 64 years ago, on June 22, 1957. He loved his family, his country and his community. He pledged to God that he would serve through love and service to others.
He was a member of Lamar Ave. Church of Christ in Paris.
On July 13, 2020 he received a 50-year service certificate to the Masonic Fraternity and The Golden Travel Award. He served as Worshipful Master of the Paris Masonic Lodge and the Delta Lodge in Cooper, Texas. Past President of the Red River Shrine Club, a member of Scottish Rite Masonry. He often volunteered at the Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital on Maple St. in Dallas, Texas.
He served the U.S. Air Force, active four years, and reserves two years. He served at Lackland AFB in San Antonio and Amarillo AFB. He was stationed at Eglin AFB in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida in the 3214th Organizational Maintenance Squadron and the ground crew on both B52G and B47 Jet Aircrafts.
He loved his home in Cooper and his wonderful caregivers, Donald Fuller, Gary Casey and LaWanda. His VA nurse Sandi King and all the staff at the Veterans Facility in Bonham, Texas.
Cards should be mailed to his wife at 400 SW 1st Cooper, TX 75432.
Any Donations may be sent to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas in his memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.