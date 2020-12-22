George Richardson Jr.

Congress is returning to Capitol Hill for one final attempt at deal-making on year-end business. Covid-19 relief, a $1.4 trillion catchall spending package, and defense policy — and a final burst of judicial nominees — dominate a truncated two- or three-week session. While lawmakers will need to pass a stopgap spending bill known as a continuing resolution to keep the government running, how important is it to you that they approve more spending for Covid-19 relief?

