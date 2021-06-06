JUNE 3 to JUNE 5
Paris Police Department
Clayton Edward Dooley, 40: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Tidd Tyrone Battle, 51: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kyle Wayne Turner Sr., 30: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Andrew Leonard Miner, 33: Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Ronnie Ray Blake Jr., 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jacqueline Lynette McCraw, 40: Driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kynelia Monea Shoals, 35: Motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Michael Lamar Winton, 42: Bench warrant/unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a building, bond surrender/evading arrest/detention, bond surrender/theft of property, $100 to $750, bond surrender/unauthorized use of a vehicle-habitual offender, bond surrender/ burglary of a building (two counts)-habitual offender.
Jonathon Jesus Ayala, 46: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Timothy Shane Bays, 22: County court commit/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Christopher Daniel Rouse, 20: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounce.
